Business 26.9.2018 06:16 pm

Sibanye appoints Ernst & Young as new external auditors

ANA
Sibanye-Stillwater’s Driefontein mine near Carletonville on the West Rand in Gauteng. PHOTO: ANA

Sibanye-Stilwater dropped KPMG following several scandals involving the auditing firm.

Sibanye-Stillwater today announced that it has appointed Ernst & Young South Africa (EY) as its new external auditors, with Lance Ian Neame Tomlinson as the designated audit partner for the financial year ending December 31, 2019.

In May, Sibanye announced that it would not reappoint KPMG as the company’s auditor but would select a “new independent external” auditing firm following the ongoing and more recent developments at the troubled VBS Bank which KPMG audited.

– African News Agency (ANA)

