Sibanye appoints Ernst & Young as new external auditors

Sibanye-Stillwater today announced that it has appointed Ernst & Young South Africa (EY) as its new external auditors, with Lance Ian Neame Tomlinson as the designated audit partner for the financial year ending December 31, 2019.

In May, Sibanye announced that it would not reappoint KPMG as the company’s auditor but would select a “new independent external” auditing firm following the ongoing and more recent developments at the troubled VBS Bank which KPMG audited.

– African News Agency (ANA)

