Rustenburg starts emergency water restrictions due to high demand

The Rustenburg local municipality is implementing emergency water restrictions from today due to the high demand for water supply, the municipality said.

Municipality spokesperson Andrew Seome said the Rand Water Barnardsvlei system and Rustenburg South system supplying town and CBD areas were under tremendous constraint due to the high demand.

“The command reservoir supplying all reservoirs in Rustenburg town and suburbs is currently at 30 percent. Emergency restrictions will be implemented to avoid the system running dry and most areas in Rustenburg being without water,” he said.

The restrictions were scheduled to commence from 19:00 on Wednesday until 05:00 on Thursday morning.

“This cycle will be repeated on a daily basis until further notice. Updates will be communicated as soon as the level is above 80 percent and when the system is sustainable.”

He said all extensions, including Cashan, Bo Dorp, Safari Gardens, Boschdal areas, parts of Geelhout Park, Waterfall East, Savannah Falls and Protea Park would have low to no pressure during the time frames communicated.

“We urge residents to use water sparingly and avoid watering gardens and filling up swimming pools. The municipality would like to sincerely apologise for the inconvenience this may cause,” he said.

Residents of Boitekong, Sondela, Seraleng, Paardekraal, Sunrise, Ramochana, Freedom Park Extentions, Meriting Extentions and Boitekong Extentions would have daily water restrictions from 17:00 on Wedneday to 07:00 the following day, in the Rand Water point of sale due to low reservoir levels at Magalies Water Bospoort.

“This cycle will be repeated on daily basis until further notice. High lying areas will be experiencing no water while others experience low pressure,” Seome added.

– African News Agency (ANA)

