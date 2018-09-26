Man gets two life sentences for raping stepdaughter

A 48-year-old man was sentenced to life in jail twice by the Mankweng Magistrate’s Court after he repeatedly raped his 18-year-old stepdaughter who then fell pregnant, Limpopo police said today.

Spokesperson Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe said the stepdaughter fell pregnant and lost the baby after the stepfather gave her a “drinking substance”.

“The accused raped the victim to an extent that he impregnated her during 2016, he thereafter gave her an unknown substance to drink which resulted in her losing the child,” said Ngoepe.

“The police were informed about this inhumane behaviour and the initial investigations ensued until the perpetrator was apprehended and subsequently jailed on two life sentences in the Mankweng Sexual Offences Court.”

Limpopo police commissioner Lieutenant General Nneke Jim Ledwaba urged communities to keep reporting sexual crimes as police have a unit tasked with handling such cases.

– African News Agency (ANA)

