South Africa 26.9.2018 05:37 pm

Child travel rules adopted while I was at DPE – Gigaba

Kaunda Selisho
Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba is set to present his first Budget Policy speech in Parliament today. PHOTO: ANA PHOTO

The minister wants the radio host to know that he is not to blame.

The battle between Redi Tlhabi and Malusi Gigaba seems to be a never-ending one as the latter has added more fuel to the fire with his latest tweet.

Tlhabi’s claims that Gigaba’s policy decisions were personally motivated do not seem to sit well with the minister, who took the time out of a television interview to rubbish her claims.

He later logged on to Twitter to further distance himself from the policy that has given many a parent a travel headache in the form of an unabridged birth certificate.

The policy has been in the spotlight lately after President Cyril Ramaphosa promised that more relaxed travel are to be implemented in an effort to boost tourism and strengthen the waning economy.

Gigaba then came under fire for allegedly undermining Ramaphosa by not actually changing the regulations and merely disguising the unchanged regulations with vague language during his press briefing.

