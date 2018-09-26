 
WATCH: City of Cape Town officials chased out of meeting with Cele

Police Minister Bheki Cele, 17 August 2018, Unisa Campus, Pretoria. Picture: Jacques Nelles

Cape Town total shutdown organisers rejected the officials and said the meeting would not be ‘taken over by a political party’.

Minister of Police Bheki Cele met members of the total shutdown protest movement in Bonteheuwel in Cape Town on Wednesday, a day after protesters brought several areas of the city to a standstill.

The total shutdown protests are focused on working-class neighbourhoods of Cape Town, with organisers saying nothing much has changed since the fall of Apartheid, with crime and violence rampant in many communities.

On Wednesday, community members gathered at the Bonteheuwel multi-purpose centre holding posters saying “Enough is enough”.

Cele was joined by several other government officials, including the City of Cape Town’s mayoral committee member for safety and security JP Smith and local councillor Angus McKenzie.

But total shutdown organisers objected, saying: “We will not allow our cause and this meeting to be used and taken over by a political party” and demanded that Smith and McKenzie leave.

The pair initially refused, saying they had been invited to attend the meeting, but eventually departed.

On Tuesday, protesters blocked roads in Kensington, Philippi, Bonteheuwel, Ottery and Bellville as part of the Total Shutdown protest. Eight people were arrested on charges of public violence after clashes with police near Bonteheuwel.

