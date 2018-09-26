Fourteen new mobile clinics to service Ekurhuleni informal settlements

In addition to the 95 primary healthcare facilities in Ekurhuleni, the metro has added an additional 14 mobile clinics that will travel the length and breadth of informal settlements to provide much-needed care to residents, reports African Reporter.

The mobile clinics visit identified informal settlements across the city, operating on weekdays between 9am and 3pm.

Each clinic has a dedicated team consisting of two nurses and a driver who work tirelessly to offer health care to residents who do not live within 3km to 5km of an established clinic.

The services rendered include, but are not limited to:

• Minor acute ailments.

• Child health care: growth and development monitoring.

• Expanded Programme on Immunisation (EPI).

• Integrated management of childhood illnesses (IMCI).

• Fertility planning services (FPS).

• Cervical cancer (Pap-smear) screening.

• HIV testing services.

• Provision of nutritional supplements.

• Other health screening, including blood pressure (BP), blood glucose (BG), weight and cholesterol screening.

These are the operating points and time of mobile clinics working in Springs and Kwatsaduza:

Springs Mobile Clinic:

• Never Never – Monday from 9am to 3pm.

• Schoemansplaas/Umbila – Tuesday from 9am to 10.30am.

• Jacobs Farm – Tuesday from 11am to 12.30pm.

• N17 (informal settlement) – Tuesday from 1pm to 3pm.

• Daggafontein – Wednesday from 9am to 3pm.

• Skoonplaas – Thursday from 9am to 12noon.

• Modder East/Eastvale – Thursday from 1pm to 3pm.

• Marikana – Friday from 9am to 3pm.

Kingsway Mobile Clinic:

• Tsakane Extension 19 – Wednesday from 9am to 3pm.

• Geluksdal Extension 10 – Thursday from 9am to 3pm.

Duduza Mobile Clinic:

• John Dube – Monday from 9am to 3pm.

• Alra Park – Tuesday from 9am to 11am.

• Marievale – Tuesday from 1pm to 3pm.

• John Dube (Vuk’uzenzele) – Wednesday from 9am to 3pm.

• Tsakane Extension 22 – Thursday from 9am to 3pm.

• Masechaba – Friday from 9am to 3pm.

• Geluksdal Extension Three – Friday from 9am to 3pm.

Patients who need services outside the mobile clinic scope or are extremely ill are referred to the hospital.

