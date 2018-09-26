 
menu
South Africa 26.9.2018 01:52 pm

Security to be beefed up at parliament from October

ANA
Emergency vehicles outside the gates of parliament where a parliamentary worker shot and killed himself on Friday | Image: Ayanda Ndamane (ANA)

Emergency vehicles outside the gates of parliament where a parliamentary worker shot and killed himself on Friday | Image: Ayanda Ndamane (ANA)

From Monday, those with weapons will have to declare their firearms to a designated security official.

Police are set to beef up security in and around the parliamentary precinct from October 1, after a manager at the legislature was able to get his firearm past security shortly before committing suicide earlier this month, MPs were told on Wednesday.

Briefing parliament’s portfolio committee on police, senior SA Police Service (SAPS) officials acknowledged gaps in security measures.

From Monday, people with permanent access cards will be required to produce them when entering and make them visible to police. All people will have to pass through a metal detector and only vehicles displaying a relevant parking disc will be granted access. In addition, all vehicles, including delivery vehicles, will be thoroughly searched.

Those with weapons will have to declare their firearms to a designated security official.

Earlier, SAPS Major General Leon Rabie told members of parliament that manager Lennox Garane was allowed to enter the precinct without putting his bag through a scanner. The police officer on duty has since been placed on suspension and will be subjected to disciplinary steps.

Rabie said an assessment of security following Garane’s death showed three metal detectors were not working, the layout of access control points was not “conducive for proper access control”, and other facilities were not equipped to help officers carry out their duties.

Technology also needed to be updated, said Rabie.

“The cameras installed are not in sequence…which makes it difficult to follow intruders in parliamentary precinct,” said Rabie.

In addition, parliament had a perimeter fence which was only 1.2 metres high, making it easy for an intruder to jump the fence.

Currently, there are 334 police officers deployed as static protectors to parliament.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Despite Con Court dagga ruling, police have ‘sweeping powers’, say activists 26.9.2018
Security official suspended after parliamentary worker’s suicide 26.9.2018
Parliament welcomes new visa regulations, calls for immigration reforms 26.9.2018

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.