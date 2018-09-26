Security official suspended after parliamentary worker’s suicide

The SA Police Service (SAPS) acknowledged several gaps in security at parliament during a briefing to MPs on Wednesday.

The police top brass was briefing parliament’s portfolio committee on police following concerns over security after an employee committed suicide by gun in his office on the precinct on September 14. Questions have since been raised about how he managed to get his firearm past security.

SAPS’ Major General Leon Rabie told MPs parliamentary worker Lennox Garane was allowed to enter the premises without putting his bag through a scanner. The police officer on duty has since been placed on suspension and will be subjected to disciplinary steps.

Rabie said an assessment of security following Garane’s death showed three metal detectors were not working, the layout of access control points was not “conducive for proper access control”, and other facilities were not equipped to help officers carry out their duties.

Technology also needed to be updated, according to Rabie.

“The cameras installed are not in sequence…which makes it difficult to follow intruders in parliamentary precinct,” said Rabie.

Parliament had a perimeter fence which was only 1.2 metres high, making it easy for an intruder to jump the fence.

Currently, there are 334 police officers deployed as static protectors to parliament.

