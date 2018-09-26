Housebreaking suspects use explosives at PE petrol station

The provincial Organised Crime Unit in the Eastern Cape is investigating a case of housebreaking after suspects used explosives in an attempt to open a drop safe at a petrol station.

Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse Van Rensburg said the garage in Malabar was broken into during the early hours of Wednesday morning.

A manager at the filling station received a message from its security provider telling him that the alarm at the premises had been activated, but all was in order.

Another call from the security company at around 3.45 am requested him to come out to the filling station, van Rensburg said.

“It is alleged that the suspects gained entry through the roof and, using explosives, attempted to open the drop safe with no success.”

The suspects then fled the scene and no arrests have been made.

