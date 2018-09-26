Rights commission summons Mashaba over initiates’ deaths

Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba has been summoned to appear before the CRL Rights Commission which is probing deaths of initiates in areas around the city.

The commission started investigating initiate deaths in the country last year. In Gauteng, representatives from Tshwane, Ekurhuleni, Sedibeng, and the West Rand honoured the August 15 meeting with the commission along with provincial departments and the police. There wasn’t a single Johannesburg representative at the meeting, the commission said.

”During that meeting, the commission noted the unwillingness of the city of Johannesburg to work with other stakeholders to stop the criminal activities disguised as initiation in areas such as Orange Farm, Walkerville, Crown Mines, and Ennerdale. The commission undertook to pay special attention to the city to ensure compliance and enforcement of the suspension resolution,” the commission said in a statement.

”As a result, the commission has now summoned the mayor Herman Mashaba, in line with Section 7 of the Commission for the Promotion and Protection of the Rights of Cultural, Religious, and Linguistic Communities Act 2002.”

Mashaba is expected to appear at the commission offices in Braamfontein on Wednesday.

