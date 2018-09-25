North West grow numbers of participants in provincial Lilizela Awards

The number of participants in the the North West provincial Lilizela awards has increased from 68 last year to 76 this year, the provincial tourism department said today.

The spectacular award ceremony was held in Klerksdorp recently to celebrate professionalism, creativity and innovation in the tourism industry through 14 categories including the special MEC’s Award.

North West Tourism member of the executive council (MEC) Desbo Mohono said the province is on par with other provinces and that was endorsed through the Lilizela Awards.

“I am proud to say our guest houses, hotels, bed and breakfast establishments, tour operators and many of our institutions are up there with the best, that I do not doubt at all. Our four districts are doing their bit in making sure that our tourists have an unforgettable moment every time they touch base in our prefecture,” said Mohono.

She also encouraged stakeholders to strengthen partnerships that construct tourism growth.

“Inter-sectoral support will go a long way in terms of transforming our sector, we really need one tree of co-operation between government, business and labour. We all have to constantly be bold and innovative thinkers that can be catalysts in the industry and engage on the best practices to map a way forward together.”

The Tourism Friendly Association, made up of different tourism businesses based in Rustenburg, saw nine of their properties walk away as winners at the awards.

Managing director Iain Gunn says the Lilizela Awards provides a platform that recognizes not only excellence but potential.

“The most important thing about winning an award like this is that it really is about those that don’t get celebrated enough, it represents our staff and when we go to nationals we know that we as a company have their backing as well as that of the entire province. This really shows that small companies can grow, next year we will need a bigger venue because we will have hundreds of companies representing the province,” said Gunn.

All winners will represent the province at the National Lilizela Awards in November.

– African News Agency (ANA)

