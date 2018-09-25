Bus driver who tried to flee to Zim denied bail

The Zimbabwean bus driver accused of culpable homicide after nine of his passengers died in a crash was denied bail in the Polokwane Magistrate’s Court today.

Police spokesperson Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe said George Themba, who hails from Harare, also faces an additional charge of negligent and reckless driving. His case was postponed to next month.

The 41-year-old bus driver was admitted to a hospital following Friday’s horrific accident where nine people perished and 51 others were injured when he lost control of the bus and it overturned. The bus was traveling along the N1 highway to Gauteng.

“The bus was carrying 61 occupants including the driver and the crew, 9 were certified dead at the scene, the other injured people, including the driver were taken to different hospitals for medical treatment. The identification process of all the deceased continues,” said Ngoepe.

The man was arrested on Monday as he tried to flee to Zimbabwe following his discharge from hospital. Police found him hiding in a trailer transporting goods and headed to Zimbabwe.

– African News Agency (ANA)

