UPDATE: Shot Mahikeng toddler alive, sustained serious injuries

A two-year-old baby girl shot in Lonely Park, Mahikeng on Tuesday, is alive but sustained serious injuries, North West police said.

Lieutenant Amanda Funani said a 31-year-old man is on the run after he allegedly shot and killed his 29-year-old girlfriend and her 52-year-old mother.

“The incident happened today [Tuesday], 25 September 2018, at about 09:15 in Lonely Park outside Mahikeng. During the incident the suspect also shot a 25-year-old man and a two-year-old baby girl who sustained serious injuries and had to be transferred to Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital in Johannesburg,” said Funani.

She said the police were investigating two counts of murder and two counts of attempted murder.

The motive for the killing was not yet known.

– African News Agency (ANA)

