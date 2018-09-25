Man allegedly shoots family dead in Mahikeng, runs away

A 31-year-old man is on the run after he allegedly shot and killed his 29-year-old girlfriend, her 52-year-old mother and their two-year-old baby girl in Mahikeng, North West police said today.

Lieutenant Amanda Funani said the incident happened at Lonely Park outside Mahikeng on Monday.

“During the incident the suspect also shot a 25-year-old man who sustained serious injuries. Police are investigating three cases of murder and one case of attempted murder. He shot the family and ran away and at this stage the motive for the killing is still unknown,” she said.

The police request anyone who can assist with information which may lead to the man’s arrest to contact their nearest police station.

– African News Agency (ANA)

