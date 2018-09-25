Three killed in Gauteng truck collision

Three men were killed and another critically injured on Tuesday when their bakkie was involved in a collision with a truck along Meyer Road in Meyerton, ER24 said in a statement.

Spokesperson Russel Meiring said when paramedics and other emergency services arrived at 5.40am, they found a truck and bakkie on the side of the road.

“The bakkie was found smashed against the front of the truck,” said Meiring.

“Upon closer inspection, paramedics discovered two men lying trapped inside the front of the bakkie while a third was found in the rear. Unfortunately, all three men had already succumbed to their injuries. Nothing could be done for them and they were declared dead on the scene.”

Meiring said a fourth man was assessed and found to be in a critical condition.

He said the man was treated for his injuries and provided with advanced life support interventions. Once treated, the man was taken to Mediclinic Vereeniging.

Local authorities are probing the cause of the fatal collision.

