South Africa 25.9.2018 11:31 am

Man appears in Pretoria court for alleged rape of 6-year-old

Noxolo Sibiya

The accused 21-year-old apparently followed the child from the play area.

A 21-year-old man accused of raping a 6 year old girl is expected to appear in the Pretoria magistrate court on Tuesday, reports Pretoria East Rekord.

The incident was alleged to have taken place in a toilet at a Dros restaurant in Silverton on Saturday.

ALSO READ: Girl, 6, allegedly raped in men’s toilet of Pretoria eatery

According to a Facebook post, the man had been eyeing the little girl in the playing area and waited for her to go to the toilet “before raping her”.

The girl was reportedly bleeding when the police arrived at the scene.

Police spokesperson Colonel Lungelo Dlamini said the man was arrested on Saturday and had been in custody since his arrest.

“The man is set to appear at the Pretoria magistrate court today (Tuesday),” he said.

Dros spokesperson Rene Jordaan said the restaurant was still investigating to get to the bottom of the matter.

He said a statement would be released as soon as the investigation was complete.

“We are still in contact with the various affected parties to get all the facts,” he said.

