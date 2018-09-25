Coligny murder trial resumes in Mahikeng

The trial against two North West farm workers accused of killing a teenage boy in the so-called “Coligny sunflower murder” resumed on Tuesday at the North West High Court in Mahikeng.

The state and the defence are expected to present their arguments on the merit of the case.

Pieter Doorewaard, 27, and Phillip Schutte, 34, are accused of killing Matlhomola Mosweu, 16, in Coligny.

The state alleges they assaulted Mosweu and threw him out of a moving van on April 20 2017 at Rietvlei farm near Coligny after accusing him of stealing sunflower heads from their employer Pieter Karsten’s sunflower plantation. Karsten is Doorewaard’s uncle.

The pair maintained that he was not pushed but rather jumped out of the moving van.

The court heard that the estimated value of the sunflower heads was between R60 and R80.

Mosweu’s death set off a mass violent protest in Coligny that left six houses and three trucks torched, several shops were also looted and damaged.

Doorewaard and Schutte are on a bail of R5000 each and their bail has been extended.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.