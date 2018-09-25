Joburg Water debunks water contamination rumours at Blairgowrie Primary

A statement by Joburg Water says there is no water contamination at Blairgowrie Primary School.

This comes after the school alleged their water was contaminated, asking parents to ensure their children came with drinking water from home, reports Randburg Sun.

Johannesburg Water said a team of high-level laboratory specialists was dispatched to take samples and to verify the allegations.

“The results which came back [on] Saturday 22 September. The water samples taken from Blairgowrie Primary School point comply with Sans 241:2015, edition 6.1 regarding the Total Coliforms and E.coli results,” reads the statement.

It further states that tests were also conducted at Blairgowrie Reservoir, at the Engen garage on Rustenburg Road, as well as the Blairgowrie reservoir distribution point, and all results came back negative.

The entity said it wanted to assure all residents that these allegations were taken seriously and that they are committed to providing quality water to all.

