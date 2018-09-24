 
menu
South Africa 24.9.2018 08:44 pm

Man stabbed to death during Ikageng shebeen fight

ANA
Police sign. Picture: SAPS Twitter

Police sign. Picture: SAPS Twitter

The suspect allegedly became angry when he saw the deceased talking to his sister.

A 36-year-old man was stabbed to death during a fight at a shebeen in Ikageng near Potchefstroom, North West police said this afternoon.

Lieutenant Colonel Amanda Funani said the man was killed allegedly by a 26-year-old man following a fight at a shebeen at Extension 11 in Ikageng on Sunday.

“According to information received, the suspect allegedly got angry when he saw the victim talking with his sister. It is alleged that the suspect took out a knife and stabbed the victim twice on his upper body. The victim was transported to Potchefstroom Hospital, where he died. The suspect was arrested at his house in Extension 11, Ikageng, and charged with murder,” she said.

He was expected to appear in the Potchefstroom Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday.

African News Agency (ANA) 

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Kenyan governor charged with pregnant lover’s murder 24.9.2018
More than 500,000 disabled children not at school – Motshekga 21.9.2018
Potchefstroom township’s only 24-hour clinic left with one toilet 21.9.2018

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.