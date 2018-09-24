Man stabbed to death during Ikageng shebeen fight

A 36-year-old man was stabbed to death during a fight at a shebeen in Ikageng near Potchefstroom, North West police said this afternoon.

Lieutenant Colonel Amanda Funani said the man was killed allegedly by a 26-year-old man following a fight at a shebeen at Extension 11 in Ikageng on Sunday.

“According to information received, the suspect allegedly got angry when he saw the victim talking with his sister. It is alleged that the suspect took out a knife and stabbed the victim twice on his upper body. The victim was transported to Potchefstroom Hospital, where he died. The suspect was arrested at his house in Extension 11, Ikageng, and charged with murder,” she said.

He was expected to appear in the Potchefstroom Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday.

– African News Agency (ANA)

