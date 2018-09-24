Woman’s decomposed body found in Ganyesa, North West

The decomposed body of an unknown woman was found in Ganyesa, North West police said this afternoon.

Lieutenant Colonel Amanda Funani said a shepherd found the body near Ganyesa Hospital on Sunday.

“According to information available at this stage, police in Ganyesa received information from an elderly shepherd about a body that he saw in a pond. Police went to investigate and saw the lifeless body of a woman, that was decomposed. The victim is estimated to be between the ages of 18 and 25.”

She said the woman had dreadlocks, was wearing grey trousers, a blue T-shirt, a black jacket and maroon sneakers.

“At this stage the police are investigating an inquest and are not ruling out the possibility of other crimes… Investigations into the matter continues.”

She said the police urge anyone with information that may lead to identification of the woman or of tracing her family members to contact the nearest police station.

– African News Agency (ANA)

