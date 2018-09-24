 
South Africa 24.9.2018 08:22 am

Sisulu attends first ever women foreign ministers’ meeting

SA international relations and cooperation minister Lindiwe Sisulu (far right) at the first ever women foreign ministers' meeting in Montreal, Canada. Picture: ANA.

Female foreign ministers from around the world have gathered for a meeting in Montreal, Canada.

SA international relations and cooperation minister Lindiwe Sisulu at the weekend attended the first ever women foreign ministers’ meeting in Montreal, Canada.

Sisulu attended the opening session on Saturday.

Sisulu recently reaffirmed South Africa’s commitment to multilateral diplomacy ahead of the Brics summit held at the Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg, adding that BRICS member countries should reassert their collective responsibility of providing new perspectives and solutions to the current international order.

Speaking at a meeting of the ministers of foreign affairs from Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa (BRICS), Sisulu said the strife in Turkey, the migration to Europe, the intensification of conflict between Israel and Palestine, and the re-emergence of national protectionism threatened multilateralism.

“The BRICS forum must reassert its collective responsibility of providing new perspectives and solutions to the current international order. The current global geopolitical realities make a meeting of this nature, not only necessary but timely,” Sisulu said.

She said multilateralism was under siege and the integrity of international agreements could be hastily and expediently compromised; when more and more countries took an inward-looking position at the expense of others.

“South Africa remains deeply committed to multilateral diplomacy, in principle and in our demonstrable actions,” Sisulu said.

