South Africa 24.9.2018 08:12 am

Police investigating triple murder in Eastern Cape

ANA
Police sign. Picture: SAPS Twitter

Police at Dutywa are investigating the murders of three family members, Eastern Cape police said on Sunday.

Dutywa police were informed by community members that a family of three had been murdered at their shop at Sirhosheni locality, Nqabane village, Dutywa, during the course of Friday night, Captain Jackson Manatha said.

“The deceased were a 49-year-old man, 40-year-old woman, and their eight-year-old daughter. It looked like they were attacked with bush knife/knives. It is not clear at this point how the community members [found] out about the murders of the family. The motive for the murders is also not yet known at this moment,” Manatha said.

Dutywa police appealed to anyone who might have information about the murders to contact Dutywa police at 047-489-1333 or Crime Stop 08600-10111.

Butterworth policing cluster commander Brigadier Ngangema Xakavu condemned the cold-blooded murders and vowed that police would leave no stone unturned and work around the clock to trace the suspect/s.

– African News Agency (ANA)

