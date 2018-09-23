One killed in car crash into tree

One person was killed and another sustained moderate injuries when the car they were travelling in veered out of control and crashed into a tree along the R716 in the Vaal Marina area in Gauteng on Sunday morning, paramedics said.

When ER24 paramedics arrived on the scene shortly before 11am they found the driver of the car still trapped in the vehicle, ER24 spokeswoman Ineke van Huyssteen said.

“Unfortunately, the patient showed no signs of life and was declared dead on the scene by paramedics. Another patient was found seated outside of the vehicle. He sustained moderate injuries.”

ER24 treated the patient on the scene before transporting him to hospital for further medical care. The circumstances surrounding the accident were not yet known, Van Huyssteen said.

– African News Agency (ANA)

