Ramaphosa lands in New York for UN General Assembly

President Cyril Ramaphosa arrived in New York in the United States on Sunday afternoon to attend the 73rd Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA73) from September 25 to 27, the presidency said.

The theme for this year’s session is “Making the United Nations relevant to all people: global leadership and shared responsibilities for peaceful, equitable, and sustainable societies”, Ramaphosa’s spokesperson Khusela Diko said in a statement.

The UN general debate would be preceded by the unveiling of a statue of former president Nelson Mandela and the historic Nelson Mandela Peace Summit, a high-level plenary meeting convened by the President of the General Assembly Maria Espinosa in honour of the centenary of the birth of South Africa’s first democratically elected president.

This year’s session would mark Ramaphosa’s inaugural participation in the UNGA as head of state and government. Ramaphosa would participate in the annual general debate, which was the occasion for world leaders to gather at the UN headquarters to discuss global issues.

Ramaphosa would outline South Africa’s domestic and foreign policy goals and priorities. These included the country’s land reform programme “aimed at fostering greater stability, inclusiveness, and transformation within the South African economy”, Diko said.

Ramaphosa would also meet CEOs of major global companies as part of the drive to attract foreign direct investment to ramp up the South African economy. This would form part of the build-up to South Africa’s International Investment Conference scheduled for October 26 and 27, with the focus on bringing investment of US100 billion into the South African economy over the next five years.

Ramaphosa was accompanied by International Relations and Co-operation Minister Lindiwe Sisulu, Trade and Industry Minister Rob Davies, Defence and Military Veterans Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, Finance Minister Nhlanhla Nene, Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi, Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa, Telecommunications and Postal Services Minister Siyabonga Cwele, Higher Education Minister Naledi Pandor, State Security Minister Dipuo Letsatsi-Duba, and Water and Sanitation Minister Gugile Nkwinti.

– African News Agency (ANA)

