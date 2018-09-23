Businessman Vernon Zuma in payment dispute over Bentley

Joburg businessman Vernon Zuma has been accused by a car dealership of not paying for a Bentley Continental GT V8S worth R4.2m, Sunday World has reported.

Zuma and his wife Shereen are alleged to have signed a deal promising that their company, Sozala Energy, would pay for the car in full by December 15 2017, but have not returned the vehicle despite not having made outstanding payments.

An affidavit filed by Naushad Hassim of NB Car Sales, Zuma was meant to return the car if full payment had not been made.

READ MORE: Bentley open showroom in Johannesburg – The Citizen

Zuma’s lawyer argued that he should be given until March 15 2018 to finalise payment, but that date is also alleged to have come and gone, with the businessman asking for extra time.

Zuma confirmed that he has “several” Bentleys but refused to engage with Sunday World on whether one of them is the one that NB Car Sales is trying to get back.

“I haven’t received any court papers, but I have more than one Bentley,” Zuma said.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.