South Africa 23.9.2018 10:59 am

Paramedics knocked down by car while helping with Mpumalanga crash

ANA
Photo: Netcare 911

Three paramedics were knocked down by a vehicle while attending to a car crash on the R546 near Secunda in Mpumalanga on Saturday night.

Three ER24 paramedics were injured, one critically, when they were knocked down by a vehicle while attending to a car crash on the R546 near Secunda in Mpumalanga on Saturday night, an official said.

“One is in a critical condition and two others sustained moderate injuries,” ER24 spokeswoman Ineke van Huyssteen said.

They were transported to Mediclinic Highveld. The critically injured medic was later airlifted by ER24’s medical helicopter to Johannesburg for further medical care. The circumstances surrounding the accident were not yet clear, but police attended the scene to investigate.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with them and their families during this time,” Van Huyssteen said.

