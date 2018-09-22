Mossel Bay fisherman missing after being swept into sea

No sign has been found of a Mossel Bay angler who was swept off rocks while fishing near Pinnacle Point on Saturday afternoon, the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) said.

NSRI Mossel Bay duty crew were activated at 3.18pm following reports of an angler swept into the sea at the Danabaai side of Pinnacle Point, Mossel Bay, NSRI Mossel Bay station commander Andre Fraser said.

The sea rescue craft St Blaize Rescuer was launched and the NSRI rescue vehicle and the South African Police Service (SAPS) also responded, while the Western Cape emergency medical services (EMS) and the AMS/EMS Skymed rescue helicopter were activated.

On arrival on the scene a search commenced for a 38-year-old local man who was swept off rocks while fishing with three friends. He had disappeared in rough surf with five to six metre breaking swells and rough sea conditions.

An extensive air, sea, and shoreline search had revealed no sign of the missing fisherman and a police dive unit had taken over an ongoing search, Fraser said.

– African News Agency (ANA)

