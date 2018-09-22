DA and WWF saddened by Molewa’s passing

The Democratic Alliance and the World Wide Fund (WWF) for Nature have paid tribute to Environmental Affairs Minister Edna Molewa who died on Saturday after battling an illness.

The DA’s chief whip John Steenhuisen said the party was saddened by the loss of someone who raised awareness of rhino poaching.

“We send our heartfelt condolences to her family and friends, as well as to the African National Congress. Our thoughts and prayers are with them at this difficult time.

The WWF’s CEO Morné du Plessis said they acknowledged the significant contribution Molewa made to the environmental cause in South Africa as Saturday also marked World Rhino Day.

Du Plessis said it was worth noting that under Molewa’s watch there had been a decline in rhino deaths over the past three years.

Molewa was awarded with the Gift to the Earth award which was the organisations highest honour in 2013.

“Minister Molewa was a tireless worker and her departmental staff have frequently had to dig deep to match her stamina. Although there were times when WWF was at odds with the minister, she was always gracious to publicly acknowledge the productive relationship that exists between the department of environmental affairs and WWF. Our deepest condolences to both her family at home, and to her family at work,” Du Plessis said.

Molewa died aged 61 at a Pretoria hospital.

– African News Agency (ANA)

