‘Chipkin’ is a ‘sex pest’ says Mngxitama following damning sex allegations

Black First Land First leader Andile Mngxitama has labelled academic Professor Ivor Chipkin ”a sex pest” in the wake of a series of sexual harassment allegations against him.

The former executive director of Public Affairs Research Institute tendered his resignation on September 6 shortly before a disciplinary process into his alleged misconduct was set to take place.

According to an IOL report, the tabloid learnt that Chipkin’s departure came following an extensive probe by Wits University’s Gender Equity Office (GEO) into his alleged inappropriate conduct.

The research institute’s interim executive director Mbongiseni Buthelezi explained that the allegations were registered from multiple complainants in June this year.

Chipkin was placed on special leave and a disciplinary hearing was set to take place.

Chipkin maintaines the the investigation process into his misconduct was mismanaged.

“…Regretfully, my experience of the manner in which the process played itself out did not conform to what was initially communicated. I was never given an opportunity to see the allegations and at no point was I invited to submit my response to the GEO. The report was finalised without any engagement with me. I felt that the process compromised the rights of all concerned,” he said.

“Three months after the allegations had surfaced, in the absence of any formal charges or a stated way forward from the board, and with a final report from the GEO that had not reflected my contribution, I felt it most prudent to resolve the process by tendering my resignation.”

Mnxitama appears to believe Chipkin was paid big money to demonise former president Jacob Zuma.

In a tweet, he alleges the professors research into the state capture inquiry was “so bad,” it was not used in the Zondo commission. This was before referring to the professor as a ”sex pest.”

Ivor was paid big money to demonise president Zuma. His bogus research into state capture is so bad it's not being taken to the Zondo commission. The media was using it to justify attacking Zuma. The guy is a sex pest. https://t.co/ehkExEtLXi — andile (@Mngxitama) September 22, 2018

The white owned media has known about this sex pest since June. The people demonizing Zuma have protected Ivor because he is an anti Zuma champion and he is white. https://t.co/ehkExEtLXi — andile (@Mngxitama) September 22, 2018

