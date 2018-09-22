Baby and five adults killed in coal truck blaze

Six people were killed, including a baby, when a coal truck and a light motor vehicle collided on the R546 Standerton Road between Evander and Embalenhle in Mpumalanga on Saturday afternoon, paramedics said.

“When ER24 paramedics arrived at the scene, they found the truck and the vehicle off the road. Part of the truck was still on fire,” ER24 spokeswoman Ineke van Huyssteen said.

“Upon further assessment, paramedics found a baby and four adults outside of the vehicle. One other person was still trapped in the vehicle. Unfortunately, there was nothing paramedics could do for them and they were declared dead at the scene.”

The truck driver sustained no injuries. The circumstances surrounding the accident were not yet known, but police were on the scene to investigate, Van Huyssteen said.

