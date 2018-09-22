Woman killed, five injured in Durban crash

A woman died with five other people injured in a single vehicle accident on the M19 near Blair Atholl Road in Westville in Durban in the early hours of Saturday morning, paramedics said.

Rescue Care spokesman Garrith Jamieson said medics arrived on the scene just after 4am to find the vehicle on its roof.

A woman, who was believed to have been ejected from the vehicle, had sustained major injuries, and unfortunately there was nothing more paramedics could do for her and she was declared deceased on the scene.

Five other occupants had sustained various injuries and were stabilised on the scene before being transported to various Durban hospitals for the further care that they required. At this stage, the events leading up to the crash were unknown, Jamieson said.

– African News Agency (ANA)

