Triple murder suspect ‘known by family’ arrested in KZN

A man has been arrested in connection with the murders of a Durban woman and her two daughters, KwaZulu-Natal police said on Saturday.

“Phoenix police worked tirelessly around the clock tracing the alleged killer of three woman who were brutally murdered at Phoenix [in Durban],” Lt-Col Thulani Zwane said.

A 45-year-old man, who was known to the family, was traced and arrested on Friday night. He would be charged with three counts of murder and would appear in the Verulam Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday.

On Friday morning, Phoenix police responded to a report of murder at Longcroft Drive in Phoenix. On their arrival they found two bodies inside the house. They were identified as Jane Govender, 44, and her daughter Rackelle, 16.

“While police were still busy with their investigation, combing the scene, they found the third body in a cupboard. She was identified as the second daughter Denisha, 22. Three counts of murder were opened at Phoenix police station and investigations were ongoing, Zwane said.

