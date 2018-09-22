Pedestrian killed on N1 in Johannesburg

A pedestrian was killed when he was knocked down by a vehicle on the N1 southbound after Maraisburg in Johannesburg on Friday night, paramedics said.

When ER24 paramedics arrived at the scene at about 7pm they found a man lying in the fast lane of the highway, ER24 spokeswoman Ineke van Huyssteen said.

Upon further assessment, the man was found to have sustained fatal injuries. He was declared dead at the scene by paramedics. The circumstances surrounding the accident were not known, Van Huyssteen said.

– African News Agency (ANA), editing by Jacques Keet

