 
menu
South Africa 22.9.2018 11:30 am

Bakkie and truck crash kills four in Mpumalanga

ANA
Picture: ANA

Picture: ANA

A large truck collided on the R545 between Kriel and Bethal in Mpumalanga late on Friday night.

Four people were killed and another was injured when a bakkie and a large truck collided on the R545 between Kriel and Bethal in Mpumalanga late on Friday night, paramedics said.

When ER24 paramedics arrived on the scene shortly before midnight, they found that two people were trapped in the bakkie, ER24 spokeswoman Ineke van Huyssteen said.

Both had to be extricated using the jaws-of-life. “The two patients showed no signs of life and were declared dead on the scene. Two others were found lying a few metres away from the bakkie. Both sustained fatal injuries and they were declared dead on the scene.”

The truck driver was found walking around on the scene. Paramedics found that he sustained minor injuries, but he later refused transportation to hospital. The exact circumstances surrounding the accident were not known, but police were on the scene for further investigations, Van Huyssteen said.

– African News Agency (ANA)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Pretoria head-on collision leaves one dead 21.9.2018
Man dies in accident in Marianhill, Durban 21.9.2018
Pupil who assaulted bus driver suspended 21.9.2018

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.