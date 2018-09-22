Hasa welcomes Ramaphosa’s plans to fill public health posts

The Hospital Association of South Africa (Hasa) has welcomed the announcement made during President Cyril Ramaphosa’s economic stimulus statement on Friday that the minister of health will immediately fill 2200 urgently needed posts in the public healthcare sector.

“In addition, our members are looking forward to making a positive contribution to the jobs summit mentioned by the president during his statement,” Hasa spokesman Mark Peach said.

READ MORE: Take a look at my package, Ramaphosa tells SA

Hasa also welcomed Ramaphosa’s view that the summit should result in practical and implementable initiatives that delivered jobs for South Africans.

“We urge all South Africans to respond to the president’s challenge to find ways to move our economy forward into growth collaboratively, and we are supportive of the president’s willingness to include the private sector in the planned economic stimulus measures,” Peach said.

– African News Agency (ANA)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.