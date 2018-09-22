One killed, four injured in Durban minibus taxi crash

One person was killed and four others were seriously injured in a head-on collision between a minibus taxi and a bakkie on the M1 Higginson Highway near Klaarwater in Durban late on Friday afternoon, paramedics said.

Rescue Care paramedics arrived on the scene at about 4pm to find the entire road blocked and a minibus taxi on fire, Rescue Care spokesman Garrith Jamieson said.

“The Durban fire department was quick to arrive and extinguish the blaze. Paramedics found that the driver of the bakkie [was] severely trapped in the wreckage; he had sustained major injuries and unfortunately there was nothing paramedics could do for him and he was declared deceased on the scene.”

The fire department had to use the jaws-of-life to cut the man free. In the minibus taxi, four occupants had sustained serious injuries and were stabilised on the scene by advanced life support paramedics before being transported to various Durban hospitals for the further care that they required.

The road was closed while emergency services worked on the scene. At this stage, the cause of the collision was unknown, Jamieson said.

– African News Agency (ANA)

