Man dies after being hit by train in Cape Town

A man, believed to be in his 40s, was killed after he was hit by a train at a railway crossing in Heathfield, Cape Town, this evening.

Private emergency service ER24 arrived on the scene shortly before 7pm and found the man lying next to the tracks.

ER24 spokesperson Ineke van Huyssteen said: “The man showed no signs of life and was declared dead on the scene by paramedics.

“The exact circumstances surrounding the incident were not known to our paramedics, but police were on the scene for further investigations.”

– African News Agency (ANA)

