South Africa 21.9.2018 09:37 pm

Pretoria head-on collision leaves one dead

ANA
One of the cars involved in a head-on collision in Pretoria, 21 September 2018. Picture: Netcare911

One of the cars involved in a head-on collision in Pretoria, 21 September 2018. Picture: Netcare911

The accident happened along Flowers Road in Capital Park, Pretoria.

One person died tonight in a head-on collision along Flowers Road in Capital Park, Pretoria, Netcare 911 paramedics said.

“Reports from the scene indicate that two light motor vehicles were involved in a collision. Sadly one adult male was declared deceased on the scene and another adult male sustained moderate injuries,” said Shawn Herbst, Netcare 911 spokesperson.

“The patient was treated on scene and transported by another private ambulance service to a hospital.”

Authorities were on scene and were investigating the cause of the crash.

African News Agency (ANA)

