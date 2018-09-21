Pretoria head-on collision leaves one dead

One person died tonight in a head-on collision along Flowers Road in Capital Park, Pretoria, Netcare 911 paramedics said.

“Reports from the scene indicate that two light motor vehicles were involved in a collision. Sadly one adult male was declared deceased on the scene and another adult male sustained moderate injuries,” said Shawn Herbst, Netcare 911 spokesperson.

“The patient was treated on scene and transported by another private ambulance service to a hospital.”

Authorities were on scene and were investigating the cause of the crash.

– African News Agency (ANA)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.