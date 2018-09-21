 
menu
South Africa 21.9.2018 09:30 pm

Man dies in accident in Marianhill, Durban

ANA
Photo: Netcare911

Photo: Netcare911

A light delivery vehicle and a minibus taxi were involved in the collision, causing the taxi to catch alight.

A man died following a collision between a light delivery vehicle and a minibus taxi today on the M1 highway near Marianhill, near Durban.

Private emergency service Netcare 911 spokesperson Shawn Herbst said reports from the scene indicate that a light delivery vehicle and a minibus taxi were involved in the collision, causing the taxi to catch alight.

“Sadly one adult male was declared deceased, another adult male sustained critical injuries and two females sustained minor injuries,” Herbst said.

The injured were treated on scene and transported to hospital for further treatment.

Authorities were on scene to investigate.

African News Agency (ANA)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Pretoria head-on collision leaves one dead 21.9.2018
Driver flees after bus carrying children crashes 19.9.2018
Truck ploughs through wall in Bloem, killing five 17.9.2018

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.