Man dies in accident in Marianhill, Durban

A man died following a collision between a light delivery vehicle and a minibus taxi today on the M1 highway near Marianhill, near Durban.

Private emergency service Netcare 911 spokesperson Shawn Herbst said reports from the scene indicate that a light delivery vehicle and a minibus taxi were involved in the collision, causing the taxi to catch alight.

“Sadly one adult male was declared deceased, another adult male sustained critical injuries and two females sustained minor injuries,” Herbst said.

The injured were treated on scene and transported to hospital for further treatment.

Authorities were on scene to investigate.

– African News Agency (ANA)

