South Africa 21.9.2018 08:50 pm

Bus catches alight in KwaZulu-Natal, 15 hurt

ANA
A bus caught alight on the M25 near the Ntuzuma offramp in KwaZulu-Natal, 21 September 2018. Picture: ANA

All the patients were treated on the scene and taken to various hospitals.

A bus caught alight along the M25 near the Ntuzuma offramp in KwaZulu-Natal today and 15 people were hurt, Netcare 911 reported.

Spokesperson Shawn Herbst said: “At 18H20 Friday evening Netcare 911 responded to reports of bus fire on the M25 near the Ntuzuma offramp. Reports from the scene indicate that 15 people sustained minor injuries after the bus they were travelling in caught alight.

“One person sustained serious injuries while the other occupants sustained minor injuries mainly due to smoke inhalation.”

Herbst said all the patients were treated on scene and taken to various hospitals.

Authorities were on the scene and were investigating circumstances that led to the bus catching alight.

African News Agency (ANA)

