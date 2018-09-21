 
menu
South Africa 21.9.2018 02:35 pm

Mkhize extends condolences to King Zwelithini

ANA
Treasurer General of the ANC Dr. Zweli Mkhize speaks during the Joburg Indaba at the Inanda Club in Johannesburg on 4 October 2017. The conference discussed challenges facing the mining sector and issues facing both business and government. Picture: Yeshiel Panchia

Treasurer General of the ANC Dr. Zweli Mkhize speaks during the Joburg Indaba at the Inanda Club in Johannesburg on 4 October 2017. The conference discussed challenges facing the mining sector and issues facing both business and government. Picture: Yeshiel Panchia

The minister says Prince Butho touched many lives and was much-loved due to his humble and respectful nature. 

Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Zweli Mkhize on Friday extended his heartfelt condolences to King Goodwill Zwelithini KaBhekuzulu on the passing of his son Prince Butho.

Mkhize said: “The pain of losing a child is immeasurable. We extend our deepest condolences to Isilo and the royal family and wish them strength during this painful period of losing a child who still had so many years of his life ahead of him.”

Butho died on Thursday after a long illness. He was the son of the king and his second wife, Queen Buhle kaMathe.

Mkhize said Prince Butho touched many lives and was much-loved due to his humble and respectful nature.

Butho will be laid to rest on Sunday at Dlamahlahla Palace in the royal cemetery.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Mkhize rejects media report on foreign travel 16.9.2018
SA’s municipalities are increasingly drowning in their own human waste 16.8.2018
Cogta minister must instruct councils to remove municipal officials involved in VBS bank ‘heist’ – DA 24.6.2018

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.