Mkhize extends condolences to King Zwelithini

Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Zweli Mkhize on Friday extended his heartfelt condolences to King Goodwill Zwelithini KaBhekuzulu on the passing of his son Prince Butho.

Mkhize said: “The pain of losing a child is immeasurable. We extend our deepest condolences to Isilo and the royal family and wish them strength during this painful period of losing a child who still had so many years of his life ahead of him.”

Butho died on Thursday after a long illness. He was the son of the king and his second wife, Queen Buhle kaMathe.

Mkhize said Prince Butho touched many lives and was much-loved due to his humble and respectful nature.

Butho will be laid to rest on Sunday at Dlamahlahla Palace in the royal cemetery.

