NUM signs three-year wage deal with AngloGold Ashanti

The National Union of Mineworkers said on Friday it had signed a three-year wage deal with AngloGold Ashanti on Thusday, ending a two-month-long marathon of negotiations.

The union said: “The NUM has reached an agreement with AngloGold Ashanti that will result in workers in the categories 4-8 (surface and underground workers) monthly wages increase by R1000 while wages for miners, officials, and artisans will be increased by 6.5%.”

It said negotiations were still going with other companies in the gold sector, namely Harmony, Sibanye-Stillwater and Village Main Reef, and that the next meeting would be on September 26 through the facilitation of the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation, and Arbitration.

“The life for better wages and better conditions is a life and death struggle. The NUM will continue waging a relentless struggle to improve better wages and working conditions of all mineworkers in South Africa,” NUM said.

AngloGold Ashanti signed similar deals with the Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (Amcu), Uasa, and Solidarity earlier this week.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.