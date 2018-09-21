 
menu
South Africa 21.9.2018 01:00 pm

Pupil who assaulted bus driver suspended

Mpumalanga News / Citizen reporter / CNS
Mpumalanga education MEC Sibusiso Malaza.

Mpumalanga education MEC Sibusiso Malaza.

A video of a pupil attacking a bus driver while the vehicle was in motion went viral on social media.

The Mpumalanga department of education welcomes the decision to suspend the 19-year old grade 11 pupil by the school governing body of Hoérskool Oosterland in Secunda after he was found guilty of transgressing the school code of conduct, Mpumalanga News reports.

A video of a pupil attacking a bus driver while the vehicle was in motion went viral on social media.

In the clip posted by education department spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga, the pupil verbally abuses the driver before grabbing and punching him in the head. Other pupils in the bus are heard screaming, asking the driver to stop the bus.

This outcome followed a disciplinary hearing that was conducted on Tuesday 8 September 18 2018 by the school governing body where a decision to suspend the pupil for seven days was taken while the school is processing its recommendations to the head of department for consideration.

WATCH: Schoolkids brutally attack bus driver

The Citizen reported on Thursday that the attack was condemned by the Mpumalanga police commissioner, who said that while only one pupil was captured on video, another pupil allegedly joined in on the attack.

Mpumalanga police commissioner lieutenant general Mondli Zuma released a statement slamming what he described as the “unbecoming conduct by young people who don’t show or have respect for adults”.“Information at the police’s disposal suggests that the driver stopped for other pupils to board the bus when the two pupils also boarded.

“They then asked the driver why he had left them behind at the previous pick-up point and before he could respond, they began kicking and punching him on the face, to everyone’s surprise, while the bus was in motion thereby clearly putting the lives of the other learners in peril.”

The two pupils were reportedly arrested last week Thursday and a case of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm has been opened against them.

The pair appeared at the Leslie magistrate’s court on September 14 2018, with one boy released into his parents’ custody and the other released on a warning.They will be back on October 10 at which point their trial will resume.

Zuma also spoke out about parents, instructing them to take on more of a role in disciplining their children. He encouraged them to search their children’s bags for weapons and drugs regularly.

The South African Schools Act (Section 9(1)) states that:

Subject to this act and any applicable law, the governing body of a public school may, after a fair hearing suspend a pupil from attending the school-

(a) as a correctional measure for a period not longer than a week, or

(b) In consultation with the head of department pending a decision as to whether the pupil is to be expelled from the school by the head of department.

The recommendations of the school governing body are processed through the departmental line function (i.e. from the school to the circuit office, district office and to the head of department).

The department is monitoring this process very closely.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
More sadness in Hoedspruit giraffe attack saga 21.9.2018
Pupil arrested for allegedly assaulting teacher 20.9.2018
WATCH: Schoolkids brutally attack bus driver 20.9.2018

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.