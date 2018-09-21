David Mabuza buys chairs from Rustenburg businessman

A Rustenburg-based entrepreneur won his first high-profile client when Deputy President David Mabuza placed an order for garden furniture on Friday.

“I am very excited, he is the first high-ranking person to order from me. He ordered modern garden chairs made of wood and steel,” said George Mathews.

Mabuza was in Rustenburg to chair the 21st meeting of the Human Resource Development Council.

He was accompanied by North West Premier Job Mokgoro as well as several ministers and deputy ministers. They toured the jewellery design faculty at the Orbit TVET College in Rustenburg and visited stalls where entrepreneurs were exhibiting their goods.

Mabuza said he was impressed with what young people were able to do.

“Very impressed, they are doing this, they are acquiring this skills not only to go out there and look for employment. In the process they are being prepared to start their own business,” he said.

Mathews said he started out doing small gates and found that people were interested in his work.

“I got inspiration from my father who is a welder, I assisted him after school and developed an interest in steel.”

He registered his business Verbholding in 2011.