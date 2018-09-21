Hlaudi Motsoeneng loses bid to get SABC job back

The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) on Thursday, welcomed the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA) decision ruling in favour of the public broadcaster in the case brought by former chief operations officer Hlaudi Motsoeneng regarding his dismissal.

“The decision vindicates the SABC’s processes as procedurally and substantively fair. This is a testimony of the effectiveness of the strategies that the SABC is embarking on to restore the credibility and integrity of the corporation,” the SABC said in a statement.

“The SABC remains committed to enforcing sound governance procedures aimed at re-establishing a culture of accountability in the public broadcaster.”

The SABC reported a net loss of R622 million for the 2017/2018 financial year, with one of the biggest cost drivers being the salary bill. The SABC is a R7.2 billion revenue generating company with a salary bill of R3.1 billion.

Motsoeneng was fired from the SABC after a new board was appointed last year. A parliamentary inquiry found he was at the centre of the near collapse of the broadcaster.

