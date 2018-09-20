Woman’s body found floating in Krugersdorp West dam

The body of a woman, believed to be in her 20s, was found floating in the Blou Gat Dam in Krugersdorp West, paramedics said today.

ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring said when paramedics and the South African Police Service arrived at the scene at about 12pm they found that the woman had been dead for some time.

“Unfortunately nothing could be done for her and she was declared dead,” said Meiring.

Local authorities were on the scene for further investigations. The police were not immediately available for comment.

– African News Agency (ANA)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.