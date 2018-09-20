Bail bid postponed for ANC councillor and co accused of killing party activist

The six men, including an African National Congress (ANC) councillor, accused of the murder of ANC Moses Mabhida Region activist Musawenkosi Mchunu, appeared at the Pietermaritzburg Magistrate’s Court today.

Msunduzi Municipality (Pietermaritzburg) ward 10 councillor Nkosinathi Gambu, Sikhanyiso Zimu, Mlungusi Zimu, Sifiso Mbelu, Ayanda Ngubane and Gift Zungu appeared while protesters gathered outside the courthouse hoisting placards calling for the end to political killings in the province and for bail to be denied. The men will have to wait until October to hear if they will be granted bail.

They were arrested last week and face charges of murder and conspiracy to commit murder.

They allegedly conspired to kill Mchunu, who was outspoken about rooting out corruption within the municipality. Mchunu was ambushed and gunned down as he was exiting his vehicle at home in the kwaPata area of Pietermaritzburg in May.

Speaking to journalists outside the courthouse today, National Prosecuting Authority KwaZulu-Natal spokesperson, Natasha Kara, said: “The matter was set down today for bail applications and the state was ready to proceed with that application, however it came to light that the defence was not ready.”

Kara said that during proceedings, attorneys for the defence brought applications for two of the accused to undergo examination “by a private medical practitioner”. An application was also made for provision of information contained in the docket, she said.

“The magistrate did allow the application for the medical examination, however he declined the application for the access to information in the docket, saying that that would come to light at the trial stage,” said Kara.

The case was postponed to October 11, for a formal bail application.

– African News Agency (ANA)

