 
menu
South Africa 20.9.2018 04:30 pm

Kessie Nair appears in court looking relaxed after calling Ramaphosa the k-word

Citizen reporter
Kessie Nair. Picture: Twitter

Kessie Nair. Picture: Twitter

The man appeared completely unaware of the seriousness of the charge he is facing.

Former convicted fraudster and Durban councillor Kessie Nair appeared briefly on a charge of crimen injuria in the Verulam Magistrate’s Court on Thursday afternoon.

He will remain in custody until September 26 when his bail application will be heard.

Nair had been arrested in Durban by the Hawks earlier in the day after making headlines on Wednesday for posting a video on Tuesday calling President Cyril Ramaphosa the k-word. A criminal case was soon lodged against Nair at the Bayview police station by former eThekwini councillor Brandon Pillay.

He looked very relaxed, smiling and laughing in court, apparently perplexed by all the commotion he has caused.

It is the same crime for which real estate agent Vicki Momberg was found guilty and sent to jail for earlier this year. Further charges could be added, the Hawks said.

Nair is now an ex-convict who claims to also have links to the 26 prison gang after serving time in jail for corruption. Nair said Ramaphosa was mocking Mandela’s legacy and that he was prepared to go to prison for calling him a “k**fir”, or to even be shot.

On LinkedIn, Nair lists himself as the CEO Founder at Navcare Lifestyle System, and appears to be involved in cryptocurrency.

Nair’s family has said he is physically and mentally unwell and requires immediate help. They said in a statement he has a chronic condition and they distanced themselves from his statements.

Nair had, for his part, been giving interviews denying that what he did was illegal and remained unapologetic. In an interview with eNCA, he seemed to have his own definition of the k-word, without a full understanding of the legal implications of using the word.

His racist rant has been widely condemned, including by the Nelson Mandela Foundation. Nair mentioned Mandela in his video, claiming Ramaphosa was destroying the man’s legacy.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Kessie Nair arrested, to appear in court for calling Ramaphosa the k-word 20.9.2018
Malema’s fans say Kessie Nair proves he was right about ‘racist Indians’ 19.9.2018
Durban businessman boldly calls Ramaphosa a ‘k**fir’ in new video 19.9.2018

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.