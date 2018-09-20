Mom arrested for dumping newborn in Port Elizabeth

A 26-year-old mother has been arrested for allegedly abandoning her newborn baby at a dump site in Port Elizabeth at Wells Estate, Eastern Cape police said today.

Spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge said community members heard a baby crying and found a naked little boy.

Beetge said when police arrived on the scene, members followed a blood trail and afterbirth that led them to a house in Kolisi Street.

He said the mother was not at home and was arrested at a nearby house where she was hiding.

The baby is currently receiving medical attention at the Wells Estate Clinic and he would be transferred to the Dora Nginza Hospital.

The mother faces charges of attempted murder and child abandonment and is expected to appear in the Motherwell Magistrate’s Court tomorrow.

– African News Agency (ANA)

