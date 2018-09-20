 
South Africa 20.9.2018 12:53 pm

Alleged gang member killed, others injured following mob justice in the North West

ANA

The 27-year-old man died in hospital after he was beaten up by community members, while the five others were transferred to Tshepong Hospital

An alleged gang member was killed and several others were taken to hospital after community members beat them up in Boitumelong near Bloemhof in the North West.

North West police said a 27-year-old man died in hospital after he was beaten up by community members, while five others were seriously injured and transferred to Tshepong Hospital in Klerksdorp.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Amanda Funani said community members barricaded roads on Wednesday, complaining about gangsterism.

“Six alleged gang members were identified, they were beaten up by sjambok,” Funani said.

“They were taken to a hospital. One, aged 27, died in hospital, others were transferred to Klerksdorp.”

She said no arrests have been made. The police were investigating a case of murder and assault with the intention to cause grievous bodily harm.

